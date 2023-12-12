Deion Sanders Jr.’s girlfriend Britt goes down memory lane as she shares an adorable snap of the couple on IG

Deion Sanders Jr.’s girlfriend Brittney Faye took to social media and went down memory lane with her boyfriend. She shared an adorable picture of the couple, almost sounding surprised at the amount of time that has passed since the snap was taken. And Deion Sanders' son also hit the reshare button to join in on the memory trip.

Sanders Jr. has made a name for himself as an entrepreneur, away from the world of his legendary father. Although he still helps Coach Prime in his work with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders’ eldest son has created a business empire for himself.

Like his girlfriend, he also dabbles in the trade of being a YouTuber. Her latest IG story reveals that the couple have been together for quite some time.

Here is what Deion Sanders Jr.’s girlfriend Brittany Faye shared in a trip down memory lane of the couple's relationship.

“Wow! This was December 2021,” Britt wrote on her Instagram story while sharing a selfie with Sanders Jr.

Credit: Brittany Faye and Deion Sanders Jr.

Faye has been actively supporting the Colorado Buffaloes along with the Sanders family this season. The YouTuber, with over 5,000 subscribers, was named the ‘president of the Deion Sanders Jr. fan club' by Coach Prime’s ex-fiancée Tracey Edmonds during one of the Buffaloes' matchups.

While her relationship with Sanders Jr. looks to be going well, Edmonds recently announced her separation from Coach Prime, five years after getting engaged.

While Deion Sanders Jr. bonds with GF, Deion Sanders' relationship with Tracey Edmonds gets over

Deion Sanders parted ways with her partner of 12 years, Tracey Edmonds, about a week ago. The couple shared a joint statement for the fans announcing their decision to end their engagement and going their separate ways. The ex-couple also affirmed their respect for each other in the statement.

The 56-year-old TV and film producer later revealed that it was her decision to end the relationship. She said that she wanted to focus on herself and her family and work for a future where she is valued. Though Edmonds later deleted the said Instagram post, it is being seen by some as a dig at the Buffaloes head coach.

