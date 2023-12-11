Tracey Edmonds has opened up about her split with the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. The American businesswoman, television producer and personality took to social media to set the record straight about the breakup in a now-deleted Instagram post. Edmonds clarified that she decided to part ways with Coach Prime.

Edmonds and Sanders’ relationship was over a decade old, starting in 2012. Last week, the couple announced they were going their separate ways five years after announcing their engagement in 2019. The CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc. and Alrightnow.com dispelled any different narratives being presented.

Edmonds recently spoke on her split with the former professional football and baseball player after a 12-year relationship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented," She said in a now-deleted Instagram post, according to ‘PEOPLE’.

The former host of Extra said she was focusing on herself. She felt she and her family needed to be valued and treated fairly. She said she should be free to embrace the happiness and respect she deserves. Some believe this is a veiled dig at the Colorado Buffaloes head coach.

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Edmonds was a regular at the Buffaloes games this season, cheering on for Coach Prime and his team. When Sanders underwent his leg surgery in July this year, Edmonds was beside him in the hospital. But it all changed in just a few months.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds: A Dramatic Split

Deion Sanders had just ended a disastrous first season as the head coach of the Colorado football program. The Buffaloes ended the season with a 4-8 overall record and a last-place finish in the Pac-12 conference. On December 3, his relationship with Tracey Edmonds ended through a joint social media statement.

In the statement, Edmonds and Sanders announced that they had mutually decided to part ways and move forward in life as friends. According to the statement, they were parting ways with love and respect for each other. The two thanked the fans for being there with them on their journey and asked them to keep the ex-couple in their prayers.

The 56-year-old TV and film producer had announced her engagement with Coach Prime in 2019. This was a year before he took over the Jackson State Tigers to kick-start his college coaching career. So what happened in these five years that the relationship ended so dramatically?