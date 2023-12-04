Colorado coach Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds are no longer together. Sanders and his long-term fiance, Tracey Edmonds, have decided to split after spending twelve years together.

The couple, who initially met in 2012, announced their engagement back in 2019. And ever since, Tracey Edmonds has been a strong pillar of support for Coach Prime, even during his recent major surgeries. Recently, in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday night, Tracey Edmonds opened up about this major decision.

She stated that it was mutually agreed upon and that despite the breakup, both Tracey and Deion will continue to remain friends.

" To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love...We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together. Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!", Tracey wrote.

The announcement of her breakup with Coach Prime has left fans shell-shocked, as they took to social media to show their love and support through these trying times.

On the other hand, a few other fans talked about how they had figured out the break-up because of their recent absences from each other's social media.

"I figured that already!!! Not surprised..."

"I knew it, I knew it, I knew it! I haven't been seeing her at the games. WHen he have the flu etc! She's always there supporiting him and taking care of him! I love them together. I've been stressed out about it since September! I love both of them! You guys sure you can't work it out"

"Sending love to you both"

"You 2 have been a positive influence in our community! I wish you both the best!"

"I thought it was going to say they got married"

"You are an amazing woman and such an inspiration. I'll continue to pray for you both"

A new journey individually for Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders

It will be hard to navigate through life individually after spending over a decade with each other. But given the mutual respect that both Tracey and Coach Prime share for each other, it looks like the two will continue to build on their friendship.

Tracey has been there for Deion Sanders through all the highs and lows. So when she decided to remain quiet about him being named Sports Illustrated's 2023 Sportsperson of the Year, doubts began to rise. Now, both of them will have to figure out this new direction in life.