Coach Prime’s son, Deion Sanders Jr., is receiving some flak on social media for his tweet regarding players opting out of postseason bowl games because of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Weighing in on the matter is Deion Sanders Jr., the 'media guy' for the Colorado Buffs. Sander Jr. shared his thoughts on the trend, tweeting,

"Boys opting out that aren't even top 3 rounds...that's wild,"

His tweet sparked mixed reactions within the college football community. Let’s look at some of them:

Why are players opting out of Bowl games?

The tweet even reached 'Prime Time for College Football,' where the CFB analyst expressed conflicting sentiments. He acknowledged the financial motivation behind the decision while lamenting the diminishing significance of Bowl season. Reflecting on the broader issue, he noted,

"Bowl season used to mean something, and it's becoming less and less meaningful."

Despite hopes for a different scenario next season with changes in the playoff approach, the impact of this year's player opt-outs remains significant, leaving teams without key players for their Bowl games.

The list of opt-outs includes LSU QB Jayden Daniels, the reigning Heisman champion, who will miss the Tigers' ReliaQuest Bowl matchup. Additionally, WR Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State considered a top-five pick, opted out of the Cotton Bowl.

The trend extends to players like Chop Robinson from Penn State, Jared Verse and Keon Coleman from Florida State, and Oregon State's Jackson-Powers Johnson and Tony Franklin.

Deion Sanders making strides in recruitment

In a bid to overhaul the struggling Colorado football program, Deion Sanders is actively working on recruitment after a challenging debut season. The team's offensive line struggles were evident, with star QB Shedeur Sanders facing 42 sacks in just 8 games.

Coach Prime has been successful in attracting fresh talents nationwide, but the head coach is not done yet, clearly outlining his Christmas wish list for additional positions. Despite finishing the season at 4-8, the Colorado program remains highly sought after.

With the transfer portal set to close soon, Sanders, in a cryptic message on social media, expressed the need for specific positions: another defensive tackle, a cornerback, a linebacker, and a pass rusher.

The post has garnered significant attention, with fans and players alike engaging in discussions and suggestions for the program's improvement.

While some praise Sanders as a recruiting genius, others remain critical, considering the team's inability to secure a Bowl Game despite high expectations throughout the season.

