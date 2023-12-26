Deion Sanders stuns CFB world by outranking Nick Saban's Alabama in HS recruiting as Colorado preps for 2024 college football season

Charismatic Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes football program have sprung a surprise in 247Sports' recruitment ranking of schools. As it turns out, the appeal of playing under Pro Football Hall of Famer "Coach Prime" is increasing daily.

As per 247Sports' 2024 Recruit Football Team Rankings report, Colorado ranks above Nick Saban’s Alabama in high-school recruiting. Sanders shared a screen grab of the report on his Instagram with the caption:

"Bet u won't run and tell this. @cubuffsfootball"

Despite an overall ranking of 99th, Colorado sits second in average recruiting, just behind Georgia. The Bulldogs, who claim the top spot with a recruiting average of 93.58, have the commitment of 28 athletes, compared to CU's six. The Buffs follow closely, averaging 93.13, with Alabama trailing at 92.82.

Sanders, who initially made waves by strategically utilizing the transfer portal when he took the job at Colorado, is again working his magic in the early signing period to fortify his team’s weaknesses, especially the offensive line.

This paradoxical statistic highlights Deion Sanders' multifaceted approach to rebuilding the Buffaloes. While excelling in the transfer portal, he's also making moves in high school recruitment, aiming for a balanced and competitive roster.

The emphasis by Coach Prime on transfers has increased since CU's regular season ended with a dismal 4-8 record.

Deion Sanders believes Colorado football is on the right track

In an exclusive revelation, coach Deion Sanders opened up about a moment that showcased the commitment of certain players to his vision for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders shared an intriguing anecdote while appearing on ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith's show.

"A gentleman came over from within the crowd, came over and got smart with Shedeur and said things that were derogatory about me," Sanders said. "Now, Shedeur, he's a walk-away (person). Shedeur ain't gonna do nothing. Shilo (Sanders) would've swung. Shilo's different.

"But before Shedeur could even re-address the gentleman, his linemen - on a recruiting visit - came over there and was about to handle business. They had to be stopped, and they hadn't even committed yet. So, that lets you know where this thing is going. Then, they went on to commit."

Deion Sanders acknowledged the mixed results in his debut year at the helm. He turned the team around from a dismal 1-11 record in 2022 to a 4-8 season in 2023 after a promising 3-0 start.

The crux of the Buffs' struggles lay in the trenches, with challenges on both the offensive and defensive lines. Protecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders became a glaring issue, and the defensive line grappled with generating consistent pressure on opponents' quarterbacks.

CU has secured the commitment of five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton. The school has also brought in four-star recruits, including wide receiver Drelon Miller, athlete Kamron Mikell and defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain. Running back Micah Welch and DL Eric Brantley are the three-star commits.

