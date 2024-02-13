Deion Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr., took to Instagram on Monday to share snippets of his life and earnings. Amid pictures and videos of himself and his friends, "Bucky" showed off his icy diamond jewelry collection in the carousel. He also had a message for all those who doubted him in his life.

Bucky did not choose to walk in his legendary father's shadow with a football career and decided to pursue his passion for camera work. The 30-year-old has created a vast business empire and is now in a position to help his father enhance his brand. So, a little showoff is certainly warranted.

“They doubted me, I laughed it off but really took it personal,” Bucky wrote in the caption.

Check out the visuals shared by the Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr., showing off his icy diamond jewelry collection.

All the pictures he shared were taken by his friend and entrepreneur, Kingdom Jones. Bucky also did not forget to tag his brand "Well Off Forever," which made this collection possible, and Tajia Diamonds, the creators of it all.

The entrepreneur has his own luxury apparel and accessories brand, handling the merchandising of the Coach Prime and the Buffaloes brands for football fans. His other firm, "Well Off Media," runs the social media and marketing of the Buffaloes football program and all those related to it. Such a vast business empire could certainly fund a huge diamond jewelry collection.

Deion Sanders Jr.’s diamond jewelry shopping with dad and brothers in Las Vegas

"Coach Prime" and his three sons were in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl weekend. The Colorado coach presented the Defensive Player Of the Year award to Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns at the 2024 NFL Honors and then took Shedeur, Shilo and Deion Sanders Jr. on a diamond jewelry shopping spree.

Bucky and Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur are fond of the diamond jewelry collection. They always head to their friend and designer Victor Rodriguez’s custom jewelry brand, Tajia Diamonds, to get their hand on the latest designs. Deion Jr. has also gifted his father some shiny bling in the past. The brand also gave Coach Prime a diamond-studded whistle during the 2023 season.

