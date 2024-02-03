Deion Sanders' oldest son set the record straight about a habit on social media. While lighting up a cigar on camera, Bucky, as he is affectionately known, clarified that he doesn't do weed. He also spoke about chasing greatness and not money as everything comes to those who go after greatness.

The 30-year-old has a sprawling business empire to go with a good name in his field of work. The conversation then moved to his smoking habits, and he clarified that he does not smoke marijuana.

Here is the video of Deion Sanders Jr. setting the record straight about smoking:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“This is a cigar by the way, it's not weed. I don't do the weed. I just had to let y’all know,” Bucky said in the video.

The ‘Well Off Forever’ owner asked people to stop chasing money:

“Chase greatness, we don't chase money we chase greatness. Money comes with it. You become the greatest at what you do, the greatest in your field, I swear to God you’re gonna make the most money you can. Don't chase the money bro, don't chase no females. Chase none of that, chase greatness. All that other stuff comes with greatness, I promise. The money comes with it, the females come with it. A lot of stuff that you don't want to come with it too comes with it. It's part of it man,” the 30-year-old said.

Also read: "Almost gave me a heart attack": Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., makes a fan's day by inviting him to Buffs' campus

Coach Prime is mighty proud of Deion Sanders Jr.

Deion Sanders is proud of all of his kids. The Buffs Head Coach expressed special admiration for his oldest son during an episode of season two of Amazon’s ‘Coach Prime' documentary. The legendary athlete gave Bucky the title of ‘most talented young man.’ Sanders also said that he didn't have direction in the early stages of his career, but found his way.

"He just slowly but surely found himself on the other side of the camera. It began just a hobby, but now he’s one of the pivotal players in his space,” Coach Prime said about his son.

Junior Sanders is the brain behind the marketing blitz involving Coach Prime and the Colorado football program. He has gradually made a name for himself in his field.

Do you agree with what Bucky had to say? Leave your reactions in the comments.

Also read: Coach Prime’s eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. claps back at haters for making fun of him - “This luxury is all we know”