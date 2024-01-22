Coach Prime’s eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. claps back at haters for making fun of him - “luxury is all we know”

CU football coach Deion Sanders is facing criticism, with some questioning his decision to allow his sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, to miss the initial team meeting of 2024 to participate in a fashion show in Paris.

The scrutiny revolves around the perception of "Coach Prime," who is often seen as an advocate for discipline and responsibility and may not be applying these principles to his own children.

In response to the controversy, Deion Sanders took to X (formerly Twitter) and clarified that the main team meeting was primarily concerned with new players:

“I'm so proud of all 3 of my sons @DeionSandersJr, @ShiloSanders & @ShedeurSanders that got a opportunity of a lifetime from @Pharrell & @LouisVuitton to walk & film their premier fashion show in Paris.

“Wow! For u haters they didn't miss 1 practice, the main team meeting was mainly for the new players & the Head-coach Cleared them.”

However, not everyone was convinced by Deion's explanation. An X user, "@randy45602," responded:

“Lol you have to be good to have haters. Realize people are just tired of your act, nothing to do with hate.”

Later, Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., decided to address the haters on his Instagram account, "Well Off Forever." He shared an image of an X post from his father replying to @randy45602.

“We don't act blessed, or act confident, or act like we getting money, or act like we weren't just in Paris taking a stroll by the Place Vendôme, or any of that..,” Deion Sanders' tweet reads. “This opulence & luxury is all we know. It's not an act. If I simply tell you about my day you think I'm bragging.”

Deion Jr. captioned the post:

“I never respond to negativity, but sometimes it’s fun to make y’all more mad than y’all already are.”

Earlier in the week, Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his older brother, Shilo, were in Paris to model menswear from Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2024 collection. Deion Jr., who is CU football's "media guy," followed along with the two stars, capturing their time in Paris for his "Well Off Media" YouTube channel.

After strutting in Paris, Shedeur Sanders is back to work at Deion Sanders' Colorado program

Following the modeling event, Shedeur Sanders touched down in Colorado on Thursday and dove back into offseason workouts. The quarterback, fresh off his record-shattering season, eyes further milestones in the coming year.

This ambition has received crucial support with UTEP transfer Justin Mayers arriving on the scene with a singular mission: safeguarding Sanders' pocket.

The sixth-year senior Mayers aims to shore up CU's offensive line, paving the way for championship aspirations and postseason glory.

Shedeur Sanders threw 3,230 yards for 27 touchdowns, three interceptions and a QBR of 63.1 (56th).

