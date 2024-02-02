"Almost gave me a heart attack": Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., makes a fan's day inviting him to Buffs' campus

Deion Sanders Jr., who produces content for the Colorado Buffaloes team, had the opportunity to make a devoted fan's day. In a recent episode of "Well Of Media" one of the biggest fans from Albuquerque, New Mexico, visited Buffs campus.

The fan was in for a surprise when he encountered Maurice Sims, a seasoned strength and conditioning veteran who was appointed as the Director of Football Sports Performance by Deion Sanders himself after Coach Prime was hired by the Buffs in December 2022.

The fan was so shocked and overwhelmed by the presence of coach Sims and Sanders Jr. that he exclaimed:

"This is not happening... you (Sims) almost gave me a heart attack. Oh, my God, I can't even speak..."

After the initial encounter, Sims kindly invited the fan and his wife to take a tour of the impressive Buffs campus. However, the fan had high excitement and belief in the team's success, he said:

"You all going to go undefeated this year, right? No, it is. I keep looking at your schedule, I'm like there isn't any. You're going to dominate everybody."

Deion Sanders Jr.'s net worth

Deion Sanders Jr., the son of Deion Sanders and Carolyn Chambers, was born in Dallas, Texas. He played football for the SMU Mustangs during his college years but decided to retire from the sport in 2015. Since then, he has ventured into entrepreneurship and showcased his creative talents. Notably, he established Well Off Forever and Prime Prep Academy as his entrepreneurial endeavors.

Deion Jr. has been gaining recognition in the business and entertainment industries, and it is projected that his net worth will reach $5 million in 2024. Additionally, he manages a YouTube channel called "Well Off Media," further expanding his presence.

Along with promoting the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Jr. has 174.5K followers on X, and 493K followers on Instagram, which helps him spread his influence wider in the social media era.

