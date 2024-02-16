In the latest development of Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' world, his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., had a special delivery for himself. On Thursday, Deion Jr. showed off his new diamond chain through his YouTube channel, "Well Off Media," and made a unique promise to his dog, "Jeffrey."

Doing a close-up of the blue jewelry box from Tajia Diamonds, Deion Jr. said:

"Jeffrey chain coming soon."

He then panned the camera towards his adorable little dog and said:

"Jeff, I promise, OK!"

Jeffery then licked the screen of his camera, to which Deion Jr. hilariously said:

"You can't lick the screen, bro."

Watch the interaction below:

The Sanders clan has a penchant for diamond jewelry and ornaments in particular. Recently, the three brothers - Deion Jr., Shedeur, and Shilo - hit the streets of Las Vegas with Coach Prime after attending the NFL Honors 2024 to shop for luxury jewelry.

That's some icy jewelry by Deion Sanders Jr.

Famously known as "Bucky," Deion Sanders Jr. recently grabbed headlines for flaunting some seriously dazzling jewelry. The eldest son of football legend Deion Sanders took to Instagram to show off his impressive icy diamond collection.

In a carousel of pictures and videos, Bucky shared glimpses of his lavish lifestyle and sent a message to his haters:

“They doubted me, I laughed it off but really took it personal.”

The 30-year-old chose a path away from football and pursued his passion for camera work, building a substantial business empire that includes the brand "Well Off Forever."

The visuals, captured by entrepreneur Kingdom Jones, highlight Bucky's exquisite diamond collection, created in collaboration with Tajia Diamonds and supported by his Well Off Forever brand.

Not just satisfied with dazzling jewelry, Bucky has also ventured into the world of luxury apparel and accessories, managing the merchandising for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes.

His firm, Well Off Media, oversees the social media and marketing for the Buffaloes football program, showcasing the versatility of his business endeavors.

