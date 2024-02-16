Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. gets emotional as he bids farewell to old friend via latest IG post - “RIP my brother”

Deion Sanders Jr., the son of Colorado HC Deion Sanders, is grieving the loss of a close friend and fellow musician, L.A.F.

Sanders Jr. took to his Instagram story to share an old photograph featuring himself alongside L.A.F and another friend.

“REST IN PEACE MY BROTHER,” Sanders Jr. captioned the photo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Screenshot, via Instagram

In a touching tribute to his late friend L.A.F, Sanders Jr. shared a series of pictures from L.A.F.'s Instagram account, "lafmoneyteam," one of which was originally posted in April 2019.

"Condo At the Top" and "No Flex" are a couple of works by the hip-hop/rap artist.

His friend, fellow artist Lamar Spells, also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, including pictures and a message. Spells wrote about L.A.F.'s pride in being a father, his grief at losing him, and the hope that someone will share his unreleased work.

Fans also sent touching messages on one of L.A.F.'s older posts.

“Rip. Will be missed,” a fan wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Deion Sanders Jr.’s father Coach Prime's journey through health struggles

Six months after battling serious health complications, Deion Sanders celebrated a milestone in his recovery from blood clots. Deion Sanders Jr. posted a video on Instagram last month where Sanders was jogging.

"This is the first time I've jogged," Sanders said. "I reflect on all the turbulent times. Eleven surgeries. Multiple hospitals. God is so good."

Coach Prime acknowledged the "turbulent times" with 11 surgeries and multiple hospital stays. The video also shows scars on his legs, a reminder of his 21 stitches in each groin.

Not only is he coaching the Buffaloes, but he's also inspiring students with a new college course called "Prime Time: Public Performance and Leadership," which examines the impact he's had on college sports.

Also Read: “You see that ring?”- $2.3 NIL-valued Travis Hunter has hilarious reaction as Deion Sanders Jr. asks Colorado WR about his Valentine’s Day plans