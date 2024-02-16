Colorado two-way phenom Travis Hunter was featured by Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' firstborn son, Deion Sanders Jr., on his YouTube channel “Well Off Media.” The account treats its viewers to an inside look at the CU football program.

On Wednesday, it was Valentine's Day, and Deion Jr. posted a video asking the Buffaloes players about their plans for the big day.

He asked Buffaloes star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter about his plans for Valentine's Day.

“Bro, did you see that ring,” Hunter replied.

The ring that the two-way star refers to is the one he used to propose to his girlfriend, Leanna Lenee.

Various estimates valued the ring between $10,000 to $50,000, while others placed it at $100,000 if it includes real diamonds.

Even with Hunter's On3 NIL valuation of $2.3 million, this ring set him back, so it is not surprising that he has not planned to do anything big for Valentine's Day. He has already declared his love, and his Wednesday night's plan most probably included spending time with Lenee.

Travis Hunter has a chip on his shoulder in 2024

Travis Hunter could be set for a big year. As well as a potential wedding, Hunter has the opportunity to become one of the best players in college football.

Hunter's 2023 season was strong in both of his positions. As a wide receiver, he recorded 721 receiving yards and five touchdowns, while Hunter had 22 tackles and three interceptions as a cornerback.

If he has a season like this in 2024, Hunter could be a highly sought-after player on both sides of the ball.

This will help both himself and the Buffaloes. A good season will raise Hunter's draft stock, and if he declares for the 2025 NFL draft, Hunter could be a first-round pick.

Additionally, good performances will help the Buffaloes score points and deny their opponents from scoring. This will be vital this year as Colorado has its first season in the Big 12, playing against opposition stronger than most of the Buffs' Pac-12 opponents.

