WATCH: $2.3 million NIL-valued Travis Hunter gets thoughtful gift by fiancée Leanna as couple celebrates first Valentine’s after being engaged

Travis Hunter and his fiancèe Leanna celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple. On the special occasion, the Colorado Buffaloes two-way star got a thoughtful gift from his lady love. His happiness knew no bounds on seeing the gift.

The couple has been dating for a while now and recently announced their engagement. Hunter met his lady love during his high school and they have been together since. This Valentine's Day, Leanna got him a gift that made him smile ear to ear.

Here is the glimpse of the football figurine that the Colorado Buffaloes WR cum cornerback Travis Hunter got from his fiancèe Leanna.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The figurine came in a large box that Hunter opened up using a hammer. According to him, it was the hardest gift case he ever opened in his life. When the box opened up, Hunter thought it was a PlayStation which his girlfriend made it clear it wasn't.

After a bit of more tearing through the packing, the Colorado star realized that it was his own figurine. It also had a barcode for watching the clip of the exact play it was made from.

Also read: Travis Hunter & Leanna Lenee relationship timeline: How did the Colorado star meet his love?

Travis Hunter and Leanna announce their engagement

A little over a week ago, Travis Hunter and Leanna announced their engagement. The couple shared adorable snaps of the occasion when the $2.3 million NIL-valued player popped the question to his lady love.

Here are the snaps shared by his fiance Leanna:

The high school sweethearts used to live together before Hunter relocated to play for Deion Sanders' Jackson State. He then followed his head coach when Coach Prime made a switch to Boulder, Colorado to take charge of the Buffaloes.

Also read: $2.3 million NIL-valued Travis Hunter sets example with his recent pledge for children's hospital in Colorado