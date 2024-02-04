Deion Sanders Jr. finds himself in the grips of the popular soccer game - FIFA. The console/PC video game can be a handful once gamers get into it. It gets competitive fast, even before you know it.

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' son shared a similar experience with the EA Sports-developed game on Saturday when he posted a story featuring a broken Sony DualSense PlayStation 5 controller. He expressed his rage with the caption:

"This is what FIFA will do to you."

Screenshot via Instagram

Deion Jr. is the self-proclaimed "Media Guy" for the CU Buffs football team, always providing behind-the-scenes clips of the Sanders clan and the rest of the squad. His YouTube channel, "Well Off Media," is a hit in college football.

Enjoying the offseason, Deion Sanders Jr. accompanied his brothers, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, on a European vacation where both athletes showed off their talents in the fashion industry. They walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall-Winter Collection in collaboration with American icon Pharell Williams.

Deion Sanders Jr. is Coach Prime's most talented son

In the latest season of "Coach Prime," the Amazon documentary capturing Deion Sanders' journey with the Colorado Buffaloes, the spotlight was on his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., affectionately known as Bucky.

Coach Prime proudly declared Bucky his most talented young man, talking about the natural gifts that have accompanied him throughout life. As a college graduate from SMU, Bucky's journey transcended the football field as he explored various avenues.

Coach Prime acknowledged Bucky's multifaceted talents and said:

"He’s always been gifted a multitude of things."

While Bucky tried his hand at football during his time with the SMU Mustangs, his true calling emerged as a businessman. Not only does he contribute to growing his father's coaching brand, but he also engages in entrepreneurial ventures.

Bucky is actively involved in selling Prime brand merchandise, including exclusive Colorado football gear and products under the luxury brand "Well Off Forever."

