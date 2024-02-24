Coach Prime’s first wife Carolyn Chambers backs son Deion Sanders Jr. for inspiring growth over the years

Colorado coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has always taught his children to reach for the stars. This value was ingrained in them from the very beginning. His first wife, Carolyn Chambers, the mother of his oldest son and daughter, shared a video on Friday where Deion Sanders Jr. talked about working hard and growing his skills.

In the video, which was from 2017, "Bucky" tried to inspire his fans by telling them that instead of sleeping, he was working and trying to achieve his dreams.

"It's 12:53 am, we still working ...," Deion Jr. said. "We got dreams worth more than our sleep. We not going to sleep, dawg. This we do every night, bro. We hustle, we working, bro. That's all we think about ... That's all we care about, that's all we want."

Chambers shared the post on her Instagram stories.

Deion Jr. graduated from SMU and started his own social media and marketing business. He then expanded and dealt in luxury apparel and accessories, eventually handling the Buffaloes and Coach Prime brand merchandise and off-field content.

Coach Prime's oldest son playfully accuses brother Shilo of stealing Colorado WR's jewelry

It's important to have fun while playing, and that is the rule that Shilo Sanders abides by, as he decided to play a fun prank on his teammate. Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Jr., jokingly accused the Colorado safety of stealing wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.'s bling.

He captured the incident and was heard saying:

“Shilo snatched Jimmy’s chain. Damn, Shilo. Shilo snatched Jimmy's chain. Come get your chain back.”

Horn got his piece of jewelry back and retold the entire incident in front of Big Deion. Allegedly, Shilo hid the chain from him without the intention of returning it. Deion Jr. loves diamond jewelry and could not see Jimmy Horn part with his bling.

His love for jewelry does not just end there. Once, when he and his father, Deion Sanders, and brothers, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, went shopping for diamond jewelry, he showed off his new purchase and promised to gift his pet dog, Jeffrey, a chain.

"Jeffrey chain coming soon. Jeff, I promise, OK!” Coach Prime's son said.

