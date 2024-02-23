Deion Sanders' eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., took to Instagram to reveal his brother Shilo Sanders' prank on his teammate. Deion Jr. jokingly accused the Colorado safety of stealing a piece of jewelry from wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

“Shilo snatched Jimmy’s chain. Damn Shilo. Shilo snatched Jimmy's chain. Come get your chain back,” the 30-year-old could be heard saying while filming the safety's reaction.

The Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver got his chain back and recounted the incident in front of Big Deion. According to Jimmy, Shilo snatched his bling and didn't give it back. He then got it back from his big brother and went on to wear it again. The trio had quite a bit of fun with all that.

The eldest of three brothers, Deion Jr. is known for his love for diamond jewelry. He has a huge collection of bling and keeps adding to it regularly. Thus, he knows how important it can be for someone else.

Deion Sanders Jr. promised a diamond chain for his dog while showing off his own

Deion Sanders Jr. went diamond jewelry shopping with his dad, Deion Sanders, and brothers Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

They did that right after watching the Kansas City Chiefs lift the Super Bowl LVIII title at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After he returned home, the ‘Well Off' brand owner showed his new possession to the fans. He also promised to get his dog, Jeffrey, a chain soon.

"Jeffrey chain coming soon. Jeff, I promise, OK!,” he said in a video.

The SMU graduate has created a sprawling business empire, from social media and marketing to dealing in luxury apparel and accessories.

He handles merchandise from the Buffaloes and the ‘Coach Prime' brand. According to Deion Sanders, he is his most talented young man.

