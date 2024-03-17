Colorado HC Deion Sanders has a lot of expectations riding on his shoulders as the Buffs prepare for their new journey in the Big 12 Conference this year. As the offseason continues, Coach Prime is promoting his latest book, "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field."

Recently, Sanders appeared on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.' In the show, Coach Prime was questioned about the process he uses to rank his kids. He said that his daughters are currently ranked fourth and fifth among his kids because they are "getting on his last nerve."

"Everybody ranks their kids. I just do it publicly", Coach Prime said. "Like right now my daughters are, they are fourth and fifth right now. They are getting on my last nerve. They are a problem." (1:40)

Deion Sanders extensively talked about his relationship with his children. He said that on their birthdays, they are his favorite children and then the rankings change the day after, saying that he knows them "like a book."

"On their birthdays, they are always No.1. Then the day after it changes. I know my kids like a book. If you tell me what happened, I know which one did it. When I'm old, I know which one is gonna try to put me in a nursing home," Sanders said.

"I know which one is gonna be the first one there for the reading of the wheel. I know who they are and what they are capable of doing."

Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are on the Buffs football roster. On the other hand, his eldest son, Sanders Jr., is in charge of the team's social media and marketing.

Coach Prime's youngest daughter, Shelomi, is a part of the Colorado women's basketball team, while his eldest daughter, Deiondra, is an entrepreneur and marketing expert.

Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra receives gifts at her dad's book event

When Coach Prime and his kids, Deiondra and Deion Sanders Jr., accompanied him to Atlanta for a book signing event, Deiondra received several gifts from fans for her pregnancy.

Coach Prime's daughter took to social media to express her gratitude to all the fans for their gifts.

As Coach Prime gears up for a new season with the Buffs, he will also be waiting in anticipation to be a grandfather in the next few months.

