"I was scared to tell him and daddy": Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders shares her concerns over pregnancy announcement

Deiondra Sanders got caught in a casual chatter between Coach Prime and Deion Sanders Jr. (Bucky). Coach Prime asked Bucky a question related to her being pregnant. He asked Bucky:

"What do you think about your sister?"

"It's a blessing," Bucky replied.

However, Deion Sanders then recalled that this was not Bucky's initial reaction when he chatted with him and his other brothers earlier. Coach Prime asked Bucky once again,

"Is that the initial call that you guys made to me?"

While Deiondra Sanders claimed that Bucky was always on the good side supporting her, Bucky's response was a bit different when Coach Prime made him recall the conference call between him and the other brothers, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

Bucky then expressed his emotions, saying:

"I was just upset that you ain't say nothing."

"That's understandable," Deiondra acknowledged.

Coach Prime then said to Deiondra, "Well, your brothers love you, baby."

Deiondra then told her reasoning behind her decision, saying,

"I was scared to tell him and Daddy."

Coach Prime then joked,

"Your brothers wanted to grab your face and throw as far as they could."

"Little bit," replied Bucky.

Deiondra's pregnancy announcement on social media was accompanied by a message, highlighting the challenges and blessings of her journey. Despite the unexpected nature of the pregnancy, she is embracing it as a testament to resilience and faith.

Deiondra Sanders receives pregnancy gifts at Coach Prime's event

Coach Prime’s daughter couldn’t believe the outpouring of gifts she received for her forthcoming baby during her father's book signing event in Atlanta. The 31-year-old showed the bags full of presents as she thanked the fans for their overwhelming support on Instagram.

“Omg, wow you guys are amazing! Thank you so much to everyone who brought the baby a gifts. I’m so appreciative,” Deiondra wrote.

Coach Prime was on the second phase of his 'Elevate and Dominate' book tour, when he made a stop in Atlanta, Georgia, for a meet and greet session. Accompanied by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., and Deiondra Sanders, the event took on added significance with Deiondra's recent pregnancy announcement.

The book tour commenced in New York, where Coach Prime made appearances on various television shows, including NBC's 'Today' Show and 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.'

