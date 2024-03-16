“Supporting daddy” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders expresses love for dad during exciting fan meet and greet

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra Sanders, took to Instagram to share the visuals of an exciting fan meet featuring Coach Prime. While doing so, she expressed her love for her dad, who was posing happily with the kids. The visuals were from the ‘Elevate and Dominate’ book tour in Atlanta.

Coach Prime is on a four-stop book tour that started on Thursday in New York with several appearances on NBC’s Today Show, ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, among others.

Less than 24 hours later, he turned up in Atlanta, Georgia, to a wild crowd of fans. Along with him, daughter Deiondra and son Deion Sanders Jr. also made their way to the meet and greet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Supporting daddy,” Deiondra wrote in the caption.

Deiondra Sanders was there to support his dad.

A huge crowd greeted Coach Prime and his kids at the Barnes and Nobles Cumberland in the city. His son Bucky also got a taste of his popularity with his own unofficial meet-and-greet downstairs.

Deion Sanders Jr. greets fans.

The 'Elevate and Dominate' book tour is halfway over, and the next destination is Dallas, Texas. Coach Prime will take part in a similar event at the Dock Bookshop on Saturday. The final stop will be in Boulder, Colorado, at the Macky Auditorium on Monday.

Following that, the entire attention would shift to the 2024 college football season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Also read: Deion Sanders' manager reveals Coach Prime's greatest weapon: "He's not talking about himself just to talk about himself.”

Deion Sanders’ hilarious response to being a granddad to Deiondra Sanders' kid

In his appearance on the "Today Show," Deion Sanders was asked a question about Deiondra Sanders’ pregnancy and being a granddad. He revealed that he was happy for his daughter and that the pregnancy was a blessing. But he had a hilarious response to his readiness to be a granddad.

"I don't think I'm ready to become a granddad,” he said.

Sanders got some gifts from the show’s hosts, one of which was a children's book called "The Little Engine That Could.” According to Coach Prime, it was his favorite book besides the Bible. Another gift that he got was a white onesie for the upcoming grandchild with the TODAY show logo on it.

Also read: “Papa prime lol"—Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders has cheeky response to Deion Sanders’ future as grandad

Poll : Would you go to the next Coach Prime meet and greet? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion