After a 4-8 campaign last season, Colorado HC Deion Sanders is gearing up for a new challenge ahead as a member of the Big 12 this year. The 56-year-old used the offseason to address the flaws and drawbacks of his team. Now, Coach Prime has a revamped arsenal at his disposal as he will be looking to improve his record in Boulder.

As the offseason preparation for the new season continues, Deion Sanders is motivating his players to improve their confidence and morale for the new journey in the Big 12. During a recent training session at the Colorado facility, Deion Sanders addressed his players and continued to instill a winning mentality in them.

In a video posted on YouTube by Well Off Media, Coach Prime, after an intense day of drills and workouts, shares a few words of wisdom with his team, asking them to push past their limits to improve on the gridiron.

"Now you guys understand the standard. You see the standard. This ain't not mistake. And we want to seee who would pass out. Who would shatter it down, who would quit, Who would lean it to the back. Push yourself."(17:25)

Coach Prime then talked about how he wanted his players to embrace their individuality, including their strengths and weaknesses.

"What separated you today? Something gotta separate you. What's gonna separate you tomorrow? You got all night to ponder about that thought and think about it.

"What's gonna separate us versus you then it's us. First is you then is us. Lot of coaches don't subscribe to that. So you got to do your job. You got to do your thing. Something got to separate you"

Deion Sanders confident of QB son Shedeur being the No. 1 overall pick

Deion Sanders will have another season with his QB son Shedeur Sanders before he declares for the 2025 NFL draft.

Despite being the most sacked QB last season, Shedeur displayed brilliant skills with the ball, becoming a top prospect in next year's draft. He finished his debut season in Boulder with a total of 3,230 passing yards and 27 TD passes with just three interceptions.

During a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Coach Prime was asked about the rumors of Shedeur being the No.1 pick. The Colorado HC replied confidently, saying that those were not rumors but facts.

"He should. Why would they be rumors?"

