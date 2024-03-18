"I bust a button off the pants": $45M worth Deion Sanders levels up his cardio game after disappointing wardrobe mishap during book tour

It's rare to see Deion Sanders questioning himself, but the Colorado coach experienced a wardrobe malfunction while promoting his book "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field."

Uploading a reel on his Instagram profile Sunday, Sanders, worth $45 million per Celebrity Net Worth, tried to catch his breath after completing a workout session. The reason for the exercise was a reality check that Sanders got.

"On the book tour, I had morning shows," Deion Sanders said. "I had plethora of shows to do. There was one particular suit; I just knew I was gonna kill with it. I bust a button off the pants."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

He captioned the reel:

"Can't be Handsome in the face and BIG in the waist! The devil is a liar. I'm gonna take care of this but if there's anybody out there that can help me expedite this process let me know what to do to get this fat from around my waist."

With Sanders' dedication evident in Colorado's preparation for the upcoming Big 12 journey, fans in Boulder eagerly anticipate a stronger showing from their team as "Coach Prime" enters his second year with the school.

Also read: “Our men are in,” "Congratulation ladies”: Deion Sanders gives shoutout to Colorado basketball teams on making March Madness 2024

Deion Sanders shares wisdom on external judgments

Coach Prime has a different method for handling external judgments. Sharing his wisdom beyond the gridiron in an appearance on the "Sway's Universe" podcast, Sanders communicated that one's reaction to external judgments reflects one's inner confidence.

“If you insecure you're gonna care. If you insecure you gonna read everything. If you insecure you gonna check all your comments,” Sanders said.

His philosophy focuses on personal goals and beliefs, which shields him from negative criticisms. Sanders said that alignment plays a unique role in preserving his mental strength amidst external pressures:

“When you own assignments and you in your calling, man, you ain't got time for foolishness. I'm on assignment, and I'm aligned with the Lord, so I'm good.”

Last season, Sanders faced criticism as the Buffaloes ended with a 4-8 record. However, he's committed to improving the team's performance, especially revamping the offensive line during the offseason.

Also read: “I am weak” - CFB world left in splits by Deion Sanders’ “we’re not even thinking basketball” comments to daughter amid pregnancy news

Do you believe in Deion Sanders' coaching philosophy? Will he be able to propel the Colorado Buffaloes to a successful 2024 college football season? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.