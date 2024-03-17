“I am weak” - CFB world left in splits by Deion Sanders’ “we’re not even thinking basketball” comments to daughter amid pregnancy news

Deion Sanders shared an interaction with his eldest child, daughter Deiondra Sanders, on his Instagram account Saturday. He decided to roast Deiondra about the potential height of her baby and suggested a sport for it to play. According to "Coach Prime," he isn't thinking about basketball because the baby might turn out to be 5-foot-3.

Deiondra recently shared the pregnancy news with the world after a round of speculation. Since then, the NFL legend has taken his role as a future granddad seriously. While the baby is still six months away, he has already pinpointed the sport he wants them to pursue.

“We’re playing soccer. We ain't even thinking about basketball or, you know, high jumping,” Sanders told the mom-to-be.

The video left the college football world in splits. Fans found the joke hilarious but reminded Coach Prime that genetics could be tricky. Deiondra's boyfriend and apparent father, Jacquees, saw the lighter side of the comments, judging from his reaction. Deiondra reminded everyone that the baby is going to be great regardless.

Deion Sanders Jr., who was recording the interaction, revealed that a bet about the baby's height had been going around in the Buffs locker room. According to "Bucky," Coach Prime didn't place a bet, but Travis Hunter did, and it was for 5-foot-3 under. Jacquees measures at 5-foot-5. Everyone has to wait a few years to find out the results.

Deion Sanders' mom never got to see him play

Deion Sanders would love his grandchild regardless of what sport they play or not. He would surely turn up for their games, too. But that is one thing that his mother never got to do.

In a recent interview with Ed Mylett, Coach Prime revealed his family's struggles when he was young, including his mother, Connie Knight, who worked a night shift and never got to watch him play through high school.

“My mom never saw me play a football, baseball or basketball game in high school because she was working," Deion Sanders said. "She worked. She worked a night shift. She worked for me. She saw me playing peewee ball because it was on Saturdays but she never saw me play throughout high school.”

All things aside, which sport do you think Coach Prime's grandchild will take up, if any?

