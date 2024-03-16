"We got our b*tts kicked" - Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders gives honest assessment on his first year as Colorado HC

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, shared the team's assessment of his first year in the role.

"I expect to dominate. I mean, we got our butts kicked on the field two games. The other several that we lost it was one possession games" (3:35)

Going into the 2023 season, the Colorado Buffaloes were one of the most talked about programs because of the arrival of Sanders.

To begin with, things were looking good for the Buffaloes. They upset national championship game runners up the TCU Horned Frogs in their opening game, before wins against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Colorado State followed.

However, as conference play began, the Buffaloes struggled. For the rest of the season, Sanders and the Buffaloes only won one game, and finished the season with a 4-8 record. They finished in last place in the PAC-12.

Sanders also said in the interview with Jimmy Fallon, that a good majority of those eight losses were one-possession games as 5 of the 8 losses were within 8 points. So, while they struggled to win games in the Pac-12, the Colorado Buffaloes were able to remain competitive and close to their opposition.

Can Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes improve in 2024?

The 2024 season will be different as compared to the 2023 season for the Colorado Buffaloes. They have moved conferences, and will now play in the Big 12. This means that the opposition they will be facing on a yearly basis will be different from those that they are used to facing.

The Big 12 this year should be more competitive than the PAC 12, due to the absence of a dominant program, which the PAC 12 had in Washington and Oregon. The average Big 12 team is generally hard to defeat, and can be seen as stronger than the usual PAC 12 team the Buffaloes are familiar with.

The Buffaloes may struggle to challenge for the title. While they have potential first round picks in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Travis Hunter, the rest of the team is nowhere near as strong. But Coach Prime is confident of the team and is looking forward to making an impact in the upcoming season.

