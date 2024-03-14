"He's a difference maker to this university": $45M worth Deion Sanders lauds Colorado chef’s genius with a golden advice to college football stars

Deion Sanders gave a special shout-out to someone special on the Colorado staff for making a huge difference. In his appearance on the ‘AthlEATS’ podcast, Coach Prime advised upcoming college athletes about nutrition and how it impacts the new guys coming in.

“Nutrition is almost like an offense and a defense and special teams. If nutrition is not on point, you can forget it. Because not everyone comes in packaged and ready to go. Some guys need to gain, some guys need to lose, some guys need to lean out,” Sanders said.

Coach Prime is not only looking after the on-field aspects of the game but also the off-field.

The $45 million coach (via Celebrity Net Worth) praised Colorado executive chef Carl Solomon, saying that he is a key difference-maker for the university. He advocated for a pay raise for Solomon.

“Because as much as our staff is a difference maker to this university, he is a difference maker to this university. He’s a true gamechanger,” the head coach added.

Fans loved what Coach Prime said and it also drew a reaction from the chef himself, who refused to take all the credit for the work.

After Deion Sanders' praise, the college football world lauds the chef

After Deion Sanders praised chef Carl Solomon, the college football world also heaped their praises on him. While everyone said good things about the Colorado chef, a few also asked Deion to give credit to each department that contributes.

Chef Solomon reacted and Coach Prime doubled down.

Coach Prime is already working for the next season, trying to fix all the mistakes that held the team back last season. He recreated his offensive line, as he had promised at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen how effective everything turns out to be when next season rolls around.

