"Some of those people are criticizing you to get your attention": Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders unravels secrets to deal with critics 

Deion Sanders has had a long career in sports, first as a player in both football and baseball and now as a head coach in college football. Throughout his nearly 40-year career, he has faced many critics.

Recently, Sanders appeared on the Ed Mylett Show, where he was asked how he deals with critics.

"Why would I listen to my critics when my critics have critics? I'm gonna listen to a critic who has a line of critics. Ain't no way because some of those people are criticizing you to just get your attention. The last thing I heard about attention that you had to pay it, you got to pay attention. So that's a fee. That's going to cost." (29:40)

According to Deion Sanders, he does not listen to his critics, for the simple reason that those who criticize him are criticized by other people. He believes the critics are only doing it to gain Sanders' attention, something that he is not willing to give them as, in his eyes, attention is something that you have to metaphorically “pay for.”

Sanders has always been in the media's attention, and a recent example of this is from his current job as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

How Deion Sanders put the Colorado Buffaloes in the National spotlight

Sanders joined the Buffaloes before the 2023 season, bringing his sons, Shedeur and Shilo with him from Jackson State. The Buffaloes program almost overnight went from a struggling PAC 12 team with little attention, to the eyes of the nation, and the nation's critics, on them, looking at their every move. All because they hired Deion Sanders as their head coach.

This kind of attention can make or break a team. Thankfully, Sanders and his Buffaloes team did not crumble under pressure due to attention, winning their first three games, including defeating ranked TCU.

However, the success they had on the field only increased the attention the Buffaloes received and critics' voices. The Buffaloes were not able to keep up the strong form that they started the season with, ending the year with a 4-8 record. But, this did not stop the critics or the attention.

Coming into the 2024 season, the Buffaloes will again be facing the wall of critics as Deion Sanders and company return to the harder Big 12 conference.

