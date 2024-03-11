Ever since Deion Sanders took over the Colorado Buffaloes football program, it has seen an unprecedented upturn. Now it looks like he is having a positive impact on the applications coming in for the University of Colorado this fall.

The school has seen a drastic increase in the number of applicants for the fall semester following Coach Prime's first year as head coach. Amid all that, he took to X to give out a strong message to the community. The NFL legend wants everyone listening to stop letting others diminish their worth.

“Stop selling yourself cheap! You're worth more than you're accepting in life. You can do better, be better, u deserve better & u know better. Stop allowing anybody or anything to diminish your worth. You are the 1. Act like it,” he wrote on X.

The University of Colorado has seen a whopping 20% rise in candidates interested in studying there. The record-breaking number stands at 68,000 for the upcoming fall semester.

Furthermore, the number of African-American candidates has increased by a staggering 50.5%. The Coach Prime Effect appears to be in full swing and his $29.5 million contract looks like a steal right now.

Fans love the daily dose of motivation from Deion Sanders

The college football world certainly tunes in to get their daily dose of motivation from Deion Sanders. Fans backed Coach Prime’s latest message about self-worth and thanked him for it. Some even suggested that his advice hit straight into their souls.

Here are a few reactions from his followers on X:

After a strong career at Jackson State, Sanders joined the Buffs program in December 2022. He revamped the team to bring in some stars but was unable to achieve tremendous results on the field.

Coach Prime is now preparing for his second season in Boulder, and he would be pleased to know that the Prime effect has not faded in the slightest.

