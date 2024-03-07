“I was too small” - $50 million-worth Deion Sanders opens up about facing struggles before becoming a household name early in his career

Legendary athlete Deion Sanders shared insights about his journey to stardom with Don Yaeger on the "Corporate Competitor Podcast" to promote his upcoming book, "How to Elevate and Dominate."

The two-time Super Bowl champion developed unwavering self-belief through hard work and faith. With his success on the field and decision to take on a new coaching challenge at the University of Colorado, after a difficult season, Sanders, worth $50 million (per Clutch Points) stands tall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

New York Times best-selling author Yaeger said about Sanders' confidence that it's often misconstrued as arrogance.

“The way you believe that makes others believe that projects his humility… a lot of people want to say boy that guy is just full of himself.” – Yaeger asked Sanders.

Prime Time recounted facing doubts and obstacles but never letting them deter him. Using a biblical analogy, Sanders illustrated his point:

“[8:44] It's such an important word for me ever since I was a child,” Coach Prime said. “When people looked at me and said, I was too small. I didn't come from the right side of town, or I wasn't going to get the opportunity. But I never doubted me.”

He referenced the tale of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, who were thrown into a fiery furnace but emerged unharmed due to their faith.

“I brought out the point that the Bible states that the men that took them to throw them into the fire furnace were killed because of the heat that the king acts to make it seven times hotter,” Sanders said.

“So, I'm trying to figure out how in the world did the men die that was taking them into the furnace? Because the miracle had already started right then, they had to walk in on their own, dead.”

Despite a challenging first season at Colorado Buffaloes, going 4-8 after a promising 3-0 start, Deion Sanders was recognized by Sports Illustrated, who named him a Sportsperson of the Year last season.

Deion Sanders' career as a player and coach

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes

Before his college success, Sanders served as coach at two high schools - Prime Prep Academy and Trinity Christian School.

His high school coaching record is 17-21, translating to a .447 winning percentage. Coach Prime compiled a winning record of 31-14 (.689) across his collegiate coaching career, Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes.

Before stepping into coaching roller coaster, during his NFL career, Deion Sanders compiled 512 total tackles, 54 interceptions, 2,199 punt return yards, 3,523 kick return yards and 22 total touchdowns during his NFL career.

Also Read: $50 million worth Deion Sanders goes down memory lane as he gives bold advise for young athletes during NIL era - “My game came before my fame”