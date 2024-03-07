$50 million worth Deion Sanders goes down memory lane as he gives bold advise for young athletes during NIL era - “My game came before my fame”

Deion Sanders recently shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. He took his fans on a journey from his early coaching days to his current role as the Colorado Buffaloes coach. Sanders, who has a net worth of $50 million (according to Hot New Hip Hop), shared a few throwback images from the early 90s. Along with that, he also offered some sage advice to young athletes.

The 56-year-old stressed the importance of focusing on their game before their brand. The pictures that he shared showcased Sanders in his younger days, juggling both football and baseball with finesse. He also added pictures of his Nike shoes and gave a shout out to the brand.

“Throwback Picture from the early 90's. Please Read this slowly ALL YOUNGSTERS.Focus on your game 1st then your brand. If they don't know the man how can they desire the brand. My Game came before my Fame. #CoachPrime,” he captioned the post.

Sanders kicked off his coaching career with initiatives like Prime Prep Academy and Truth Football. Later, he transitioned to his venture of college football coaching. Along the way, he mentored teams like Jackson State before taking the helm at the Colorado Buffaloes.

Through his Instagram post, Sanders shared a powerful message, encouraging youngsters to prioritize skill development over fame. He summed it up with the hashtag #CoachPrime. Also, he recently talked about the difficulties that he had to face in becoming Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders stayed true to his roots

The Colorado Buffaloes HC is unfazed by the critics circling around him after a tough 2023 season. To defend his ways of coaching, he shared some insights into the challenges he faced during his early coaching days.

"We've been doing this so long in the inner city in Dallas and many thought I had just start being COACHPRIME! You better asked somebody. If I Coached you or your son played against us let them know we've been about these kids for a long time,” Sanders said while sharing a throwback picture.

Despite the scrutiny, Deion Sanders stays true to himself. He still sticks to his unique style and principles as he continues his coaching journey.

