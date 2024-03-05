Deion Sanders has an entrepreneur's mind and never shies away from a business opportunity. And he proved that again with his latest Instagram reel.

The NFL legend posted a video on his Instagram handle showcasing a sneaker brand called 'TAFT.' The brand crafts unique shoes and boots made of quality leather and textiles. Further, they are handmade by skilled artisans from Spain and Portugal.

"TAFT, TAFT, TAFT. I love TAFT. I love this brand. I love how they do shoes," Sanders said while describing the sneakers.

In the video, Sanders can be seen opening the box containing the sneakers with complete excitement. Coach Prime then read the customized message from the brand addressed to him:

"We feel so privileged to send you these special sneakers. You're a legend and we're thrilled to have you as part of out TAFT team."

He then showcased the black and white sneaker with the Colorado Buffaloes logo imprinted on it and written at the top - "PRIME". The $50 million worth NFL Hall of Famer captioned his reel:

"Thank You @taft Let’s Do Business! I Ain’t Hard To Find."

NBA King gifts 'LeBron Primes' to Colorado HC Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders received a gift from LA Lakers LeBron James: Nike LeBron 21, fused with the qualities of the Nike Air DT Max '96. And Neon Deion flaunted the James' "Prime LeBrons."

Coach Prime thanked King James for the gift on his Instagram handle:

“Hey, shoutout to my Dawg LeBron. I’m wearing the LeBron Primes today. Shall we call them LeBron Primes or the Prime LeBrons? Whatever. I like the way they feel, I like the low low … I like them.”

