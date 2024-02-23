Another fresh iteration in the Nike LeBron 21 lineup, Diamond Turf Max 96, has shared its first look just before Super Bowl LVIII, offering new footwear that is themed on Diamond Turf. LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers player, paid tribute to his childhood idol Deoin Sanders through this sneaker.

The 21st season of the NBA became a significant event for LeBron and the number was worn by Deion Sanders as well. Both incidents drove the release of the sneaker, and the first look of LeBron 21 confirms it.

Taking the theme of Deion's Diamond Turf, this sneaker will incorporate the black and white color scheme while the golden touch will add elegance. However, the release date of the sneaker has not been published yet. As per Sneaker Bar Detroit, it might come in the latter part of this year.

The Nike LeBron 21 “Diamond Turf Max 96” sneaker pays homage to Deion Sanders

LeBron 21, one of the best-selling basketball sneakers from the brand, comes with a fresh makeover. To pay homage to the childhood inspiration of LeBron James, Deion Sanders, the legendary footballer from Dallas Cowboys.

This year, LeBron will play his 21st season in the NBA. On the other hand, the legendary footballer, Deion Sanders used to wear the same number during his games, which made him unveil a fresh signature sneaker on this occasion.

The Diamond Turf turns out to be a signature footwear colorway for both basketball and football, offering a cool design in black and white with touches of golden. The Nike LeBron 21 “Diamond Turf Max 96” sneaker incorporates a similar color palate.

The sneaker boasts a black upper while the wave design in white hue creates a bold look. The golden touches can be seen at the lateral swoosh. Along with the Air Zoom unit, the sneaker features a flap tongue in black. The lacing system incorporates a distinctive look, boasting a layering appeal.

Apart from the LeBron 21 "Diamond Turf Max 96" iteration, the legendary basketball player took inspiration from the Diamond Turf theme during his Watch release program. In 2015, LeBron released two sneaker colorways from this theme.

The brand, however, has not revealed further details on this sneaker. The media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit and similar platforms reported that it is slated to be released in the latter part of this year.