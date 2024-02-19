Nike Air Zoom Spiridon "Sport Red": Everything we know so far

Nike Air Zoom Spiridon will bring its OG sneaker after more than two decades. The sneaker was the first colorway designed by Christian Tresser. As a running sneaker, the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon turned out to be a coveted one.

Dressed in black and grey, the sneaker incorporates red tints on the swoosh, which are etched on tongue, mudguard and lateral part. With the pull tab at the heel section, the sneaker is designed with a mesh overlay.

Nike has not revealed any updates regarding this sneaker. However, as per several media outlets like Sole Retriever, it will come in the holiday season of 2024. The price point is still unavailable.

Nike Air Zoom Spiridon "Sport Red" is coming in the holiday season

Nike Air Zoom Spiridon is named after modern-age Olympic marathon winner Spiridon Louis, a revered figure in the modern Olympic era. He won his first Olympic medal in 1896 in Athens, Greece.

Taking inspiration from the godly figure, Nike launched the Air Zoom Spiridon in 1997. The sneaker became a coveted one due to its lightweight facility and comfortable feeling, offering appropriate running shoes.

The sneaker was designed by Christian Tresser who also crafted the Air Max 97. Among several technologies, the Cage technology was extremely popular, seamlessly infused in Nike Air Zoom Spiridon.

In the "Sport Red" colorway, Nike incorporates grey upper, mirroring the net. With the white midsole, the sneaker boasts a black outsole, filled with intricate design to bring more traction.

The swoosh is accented in red, exuding a smooth appeal while the tongue and mudguard incorporate minuscule swoosh logo. The notable part of the sneaker is its lace system. It discards the eye stays and is adorned with white lace. On the heel, it has a pull tab, showcasing a great appeal.

The media outlet Sneaker Freaker described the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon:

"There are sneakers that are easy to love and have legions of fans, and then there are exotics that appeal only to the tastes of ultra aficionados. Case in point is the Air Zoom Spiridon."

However, there is still no official word from Nike about the release date of the sneaker. As per several similar media outlets like Sole Retriever, it is slated to be released in the Holiday season of 2024. The price point of this shoe is yet to be announced.