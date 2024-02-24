Deion Sanders’ sneakers from 1996 had Cam Newton's attention. The former NFL star said that he wanted to rock the Nike Air DT Max 96 sneakers during his time on the football field. But he couldn't, because of the brand obligations he had to fulfill.

The Air DTs are back in fashion after Nike relaunched them recently. Even NBA legend LeBron James decided to pay homage to the design through his new LeBron 21s to commemorate both his 22nd season in the league and Coach Prime's number. That prompted Newton to revisit his wish of rocking the sneakers in his playing days.

Here is what former Auburn Tigers quarterback Cam Newton said about his brand obligations that prevented him from wearing his favorite sneakers.

“I couldn't do it because of the brands. I was an Under Armour athlete. So it wasn't like I could just do the flight posits,” Newton said on the "4th &1" podcast.

When pressed further about it, the $100 million-valued star named Deion Sanders’ Air DT 96s as the ones he wanted to rock.

“Prime. Prime was that n*gga,” Newton said about the shoes.

The 2010 Heisman winner was picked first overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL draft. He played nine seasons for the Panthers before moving to the New England Patriots as a replacement for Tom Brady, who had then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He returned to Carolina for another year in 2021 but has been a free agent since.

LeBron James honored Deion Sanders with his All-Star kicks

What Cam Newton couldn't do, LeBron James did with perfect ease. In fact, he went a step further by paying homage to the original Nike Air DT 96 design by incorporating it into his new LeBron 21s.

It is a nod to both the four-time NBA champion’s 21st season in the league and Coach Prime's iconic number from his playing days. James wore those for this year's All-Star game and got a shout-out from the Colorado Buffaloes head coach.

Sanders congratulated James for his class, grace, passion, commitment to excellence and consistency for more than two decades. He also thanked him for deciding to wear those shoes.

The NBA legend then sent a surprise for Coach Prime, his very own Nike LeBron 21s. The Colorado boss was visibly excited about getting the shoes.

