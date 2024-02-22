WATCH: $50 million worth Deion Sanders has hilarious reaction when son Shilo Sanders asked Coach Prime for “another chain”

It's throwback time once again with Deion Sanders and his family. This time, the Colorado safety Shilo Sanders found himself in the mix of another fun family banter.

Uploaded on Instagram by Deion Sanders Jr.'s brand, "Well Off Forever," on Wednesday, the video features "Coach Prime" and a young Shilo going back and forth about a chain.

It starts when a teenage Shedeur shows his chain to Coach Prime, who's worth $50 million, according to Sportskeeda. Deion Sanders was chilling on the couch wearing a t-shirt and shorts, rocking a white hat as he listened to his other son and future Colorado quarterback, Shedeur, when Shilo asked his dad:

"Can I get another chain?"

The Sanders clan has always been big on chains, with Shedeur being roasted by Shilo as he picks out an ankle bracelet with his name.

Shilo Sanders takes subtle dig at Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders

The Buffs’ defensive safety is not shying away from enjoying the offseason. Recently, Shilo took a lighthearted jab at his mother, Pilar Sanders, during a vlog in which they explored a local food store named "Whole Sōl Blend Bar."

The jest began when the menu at the store referred to Shilo as "Coach Prime’s son," omitting any mention of Pilar. Amused by the oversight, Shilo humorously said:

"Oh no! They put Coach Prime’s son on there. You guys have to put Coach Prime and Pilar Sanders’ son. They say I’m Coach Prime’s son and not your son."

However, in good spirits, Shilo contacted the store owner to address the situation. He expressed his mom's discontent and said:

"I'm here with my mom, and we're trying some ‘Shilo Bōl,’ but she's not happy. Because the thing says 'Coach Prime’s son,' but she's my mom, and she's like, ‘I don't get any credit for making you?'"

Ultimately, Shilo requested a modification to the description, insisting that it should now read, "By Shilo Sanders."

The dish featured an acai base adorned with granola, bananas, strawberries, coconut shreds and Nutella, all available for $15.75, as detailed on the menu.

Can Shilo Sanders be the defensive standout in the 2024 college football season that Coach Prime needs to lock down teams? Let us know what you think in the comments below.