Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders makes bold NFL draft claim as Colorado prepares for 2024 spring game: "Gotta go first round"

Deion Sanders' safety son, Shilo Sanders, has his eyes set on being a top pick in the NFL draft next year.

Sanders transferred from Jackson State to the Colorado Buffaloes with his father and quarterback brother, Shedeur Sanders, last season.

In a Buffs training video on Well Off Media's YouTube channel, Shilo Sanders talks about how he is putting in the work to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

[00:02:20] "You know I've been working hard for two weeks," he said. "We got to go first round, you know. I got to run this low for."

Shilo Sanders began his collegiate journey with South Carolina back in 2019. He spent two seasons with the Gamecocks before transferring to Jackson State ahead of the 2021 season. During his two-season stint with Jackson State, the safety recorded 17 total tackles, one forced fumble and five interceptions.

Shilo's 2022 season was cut short after he suffered from an ACL injury and played in just seven games. He entered the transfer portal again and joined the Colorado Buffaloes last season.

Shilo performed well in his debut campaign for the Buffs and compiled 67 tackles, four forced fumbles and one interception. He decided not to declare for the 2024 NFL draft and will be returning for another season.

Shilo Sanders recreated Coach Prime's iconic 'high step' back in high school

While playing for Trinity Christian High School, Shilo caught everyone's attention when he recreated his dad's iconic 'high step' touchdown. This was during a game against Florida ABM High, as the safety imitated the run dashing toward the end zone to score a touchdown.

The 24-year-old has come a long way since his high school days. Shilo made a name for himself last season in Boulder after his incredible 80-yard pick-six against Colorado State.

