"I'm Coach Prime's son and not your son" - Deion Sanders' son, Shilo, once subtly roasted Colorado HC's ex-wife Pilar over an NIL promotion

Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, is staying in Colorado for the upcoming season and will aim for the 2025 NFL draft. Per On3, the Colorado Buffaloes safety is valued at $1.1 million in NIL. He previously played for the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Jackson State Tigers.

Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi are the children of Pilar Sanders, who was married to Deion Sanders.

In April last year, a video showed Shilo making fun of Pilar over a dish called "The Shilo Bōl." This made his mother angry for a humorous reason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Shilo and Pilar went to Colorado in April and vloged their experience. They visited a food store called "Whole Sōl Blend Bar' where they had a special dish named after Shilo. This was one of Shilo's NIL deal promotions for the special dish.

Suddenly, Pilar spotted a hilarious blunder on the displayed menu, where they only mentioned Shilo as Coach Prime’s son. Upon noticing this, Shilo reacted and said:

[00:05:43] “Oh no! They put Coach Prime’s son on there. You guys have to put Coach Prime and Pilar Sanders’ son,” Shilo said. “They say I’m Coach Prime’s son and not your son.”

Pilar seems to feel roasted for not getting any credit, as Shilo laughed in a lighthearted moment. He reached out to the store owner via a video call and again stunned her mom by removing Deion Sanders' name.

Shilo Sanders requested to remove Coach Prime's name

Later in the next part of the video, Shilo was seen calling the store owner and gently asking not to put Coach Prime or his mother Pilar's name on the display.

[00:06:53] "I'm here with my mom, and we're trying some ‘Shilo Bōl,’ but she's not happy. Because the thing says 'Coach Prime’s son,' but she's my mom, and she's like ‘I don't get any credit for making you?'"

"You don't have to add her too, but if he gets credit, she wants credit too, but you can just put ‘By Shilo Sanders.'"

The store updated the description on Shilo's request. The dish named after him includes an acai base topped with granola, bananas, strawberries, coconut shreds and Nutella, priced at $15.75, as described on the menu.

Also Read: WATCH: Deion Sanders scolds $1.1M NIL-valued son Shilo for slacking off during Colorado Practice, forces him to end-zone