"Anything you want under $5": $1.1 million NIL-valued Shilo Sanders once bought his mother gift for being a 'good mother'

Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, has over 1 million followers on Instagram and an estimated yearly NIL deals worth $1.1 million, according to On3. Shilo shot a vlog titled “Shilo Sanders Spends a Day With His Mom in Boulder, CO,” last April where he spends a day with his mom, Pilar Sanders.

In the video, he promised to purchase her a gift under the condition that it cost no more than $5.

“"You know what, since you've been a good mom, I might just get you something from here (Sephora),” Shilo said. “Get what you want, get what you want under five dollars. [Laughter]"

However, Shilo made the $5 shopping challenge even more difficult by giving her just five minutes to decide.

"If you take less than five minutes,” he added. “Then you can definitely get whatever you want, but if you take long, then it goes down and down the limit."

“I'm a good speed Shopper,” Pilar said.

Pilar told Shilo she needed a new blow dryer, and he hilariously commented:

“Oh, that's saying almost $200 right now. I'm sorry.”

Pilar was happy to receive some eyeshadows from her son's shopping spree. He might have found them for less than $5 each, but Shilo kept it a secret in his video.

The video has got more than a million views. One of the highlights was when Pilar tasted the "Shilo Bol" dish, which was named after her son Shilo and rated “10 out of 10.”

Shilo Sanders' mom Pilar's Prenuptial agreement

Shilo Sanders' mom works as a fitness instructor. Pilar was married to Coach Prime for 14 years but the couple filed for divorce in 2013.

They signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married, which made the divorce process easier. Pilar received $100,000 for signing the prenup and an additional $1 million once the divorce was finalized. Deion Sanders also had to pay $275,000 for Pilar's legal fees.

