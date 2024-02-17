The fun doesn't seem to end for Coach Prime and his ex-wife Pilar Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, who have been making the most of the college football offseason after the regular season ended in January. The duo recently engaged in a partnership with Truck Ranch.

Truck Ranch is one of the leading names for used or pre-owned trucks in and around the Utah Valley. Shedeur uploaded a post on Instagram in which he's seen driving a $100,000 truck around in the snow, having fun alongside his brother Shilo Sanders.

The duo looked dapper in the shiny black Dodge RAM trucks, maneuvering the heavy machinery through the white snow. Pilar Sanders reposted the reel on her Instagram and captioned it:

"I just love how my sons @shilosanders and @shedeursanders still play together in the snow like they did when they were little."

From participating in Paris Fashion Week to gifting their Dad a lavish house on the outskirts of Boulder, the camaraderie in the family is there for everyone to see.

Pilar Sanders is proud of Shilo Sanders, the 'Model'

Pilar Sanders shared snapshots of Shilo's latest fashion statement on her Instagram. In the outfit, Shilo donned a jacket with a distinctive skeletal print, paired with black trousers and boots.

The whole ensemble is sourced from Boulder-based clothing store Magoo’s CKC. It exuded a unique and trendy vibe, despite the Halloween-inspired aesthetic.

This wasn't Shilo's first foray into the fashion world. Previously, he and his quarterback brother, Shedeur Sanders, participated in Pharrell Williams’ show at Louis Vuitton's Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

