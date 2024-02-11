Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar Sanders seen in stands to support daughter Shelomi Sanders as Colorado bags 90-57 victory against Oregon

Pilar Sanders, the ex-wife of Colorado coach Deion Sanders marked her presence to watch the Lady Buffs win their fourth game in the last five with a dominant 90-57 blowout against the Oregon Ducks.

Although her daughter, Shelomi Sanders only played one minute in the win against the Oregon Ducks, her mother, Pilar Sanders was full of enthusiasm as usual.

Pilar Sanders has barely missed a Lady Buffs game this season and after the game, she posted an enthusiastic celebration of the win on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"#gobuffs. Winners."

Deion Sanders makes bold claims

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is no stranger to making bold claims and he has not shied away from them even after a 4-8 season for his team that ended in disastrous fashion.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless, Deion Sanders made claims about his team's chances of making the 2024 college football playoffs.

“Yeah, most definitely,” Sanders said. “Shoot, I believe, man. I don’t just wear this on my shirt and on my chest. I truly believe that what we have in-house (is enough). Last year, (Keyshawn Johnson) watched all these games. We were seven points away from a multitude of wins, probably seven or eight more wins. We just didn’t know how to win.”

Sanders referenced the games last season where the Buffs lost by single digits as reasons for positivity going into next season.

“We got our butts kicked twice. We got our butts really kicked twice,” he said. “There wasn’t no winning. When we walked in, it was 30 on the scoreboard. But several of those games, we could’ve won those games. We could’ve really been . . . definitely a bowl team, but we could’ve been someone who made a lot of noise. We made noise, but now, we gonna make some sounds.”

Coach Prime had a parting shot for the college football world during an interview with Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt.

“I don’t want a sip. I want it all. And I want it now. And I feel like we’re assembling the type of young men and the staff to have it all,” Sanders said.