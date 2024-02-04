Colorado Lady Buffs guard Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of CU football coach Deion Sanders, showed off a unique workout session on her Instagram account after her team beat the Washington State Cougars 63-57 on Friday.

While the Colorado player has not played much this season due to a broken finger earlier in the season, she has shown several clips of herself working out furiously in preparation.

Her latest workout clip involved virtual reality dancing, complete with the headsets.

"Trying a new way to mix up my workouts," Shelomi Sanders wrote in the caption. "Join me! See child safety guidance online; Meta Accounts is for 10+ #QuestPartner @metaquest @lesmills, #lesmills and #lesmillsdance."

The No. 6 Colorado (18-3, 8-2 Pac-12) was led by Frida Formann, who scored 27 points and six 3-pointers against WSU. The Buffaloes will visit Washington on Sunday.

Deion Sanders gets candid in his first CU class

Deion Sanders has never been afraid of unorthodox recruitment methods, with his roster flip during his first days as the Colorado Buffaloes coach being one of the most sweeping in college football history.

While teaching a course titled "Prime Time: Public Performance and Leadership," "Coach Prime" revealed why he dislikes recruiting freshmen for his football teams.

“When you inherited a roster like we inherited a roster, you can’t deal with high school kids that much, because it takes them probably a couple of years to develop (and) you’ll be fired in a couple years,” Sanders told the students. “You don’t have that kind of time.

“So what we’d rather do is go get a sophomore in college … that understands the bus stops, understands what time class starts … And we don’t have to worry about them introducing themselves to the collegiate game.

“Because if you load your roster up with a bunch of freshmen, you’re in for a heckuva season … It’s not gonna be good. And when you have a pro kind of quarterback, you can’t give him youngsters to work with. It’s gonna be chaotic.”

Sanders walks the talk as the Buffs 2024 recruiting class has 25 transfer players and just six freshmen. Last year, he brought in 47 players via the transfer portal after his clean sweep of the existing Buffs roster.

Deion Sanders had an inspiring parting shot for the students who attended his class.

“You’re gonna have a moment to deliver and to go get it, and to just catapult yourself up to another level," Sanders said. "What you gonna do with your moment? The only reason I’m standing in front of you today is because I have seized a multitude of my moments. And I’m still seizing.”

If he can clinch a winning season for the Buffs, no one will question Deion Sanders and his unusual methods, but if he can't turn around the team's form in year two, questions will start to be asked of the eccentric coach.