The college football season ended horribly for Colorado coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, who claimed it was the worst moment in his professional career with eight losses in the Buffs' last nine games.

Sanders' woes were far from over, though, as he lost several commitments and staff members to wind down a miserable few weeks, but he was more bullish recently as recruits to his program poured in.

Recently, during a video on the Well Off Media YouTube channel run by Deion Sanders Jr., Deion and Shedeur Sanders, the starting Colorado quarterback in 2023, can be seen bantering back and forth over their holiday plans.

Coach Prime suggested visiting exotic locations, including Puerto Rico and Brazil, as an option for spending the holidays with his talented son.

“I’m saying if y’all want to, we go somewhere for Christmas or New Year like what y’all want to do,” Prime said.

Shedeur Sanders aimed a loaded zinger back at his charismatic father, snubbing the offer.

“I have a family. I got a mom and a little sister,” Shedeur responded.

Shedeur is the son of Coach Prime's second wife, Pilar Bigger-Sanders. He has two siblings, brother Shilo Sanders and sister Shelomi Sanders.

Tough week for Coach Prime as he splits from his fiancee

It was a tough week for Coach Prime as he announced a few days ago a mutual split between himself and his long-term fiancee, Tracey Edmonds, whom he had dated since 2012 and gotten engaged to in 2019.

They posted a joint statement indicating that the split had been mutual and amicable.

Prime even penned a heartfelt goodbye to his ex-fiancee in the comment section.

"I appreciate the times we've shared and the laughs we've had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother," Prime wrote. "God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack!!!"

Tracey Edmonds took to her Instagram account to clarify the split between herself and Coach Prime, suggesting animosity despite their seemingly amicable breakup.

"I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented," Edmonds wrote. "I've chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve."

She further clarified her position on the breakup in the post's caption:

"I hate to have to respond to the media, but sometimes it's necessary when the falsehoods get out of control!"

It seems as if Deion Sanders might have to spend his Christmas holidays solo this time round, as his split has come during the festive season, and Shedeur seems inclined to spend it with Prime's ex-wife.