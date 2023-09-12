Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend Tracey Edmonds drops a special message for her fans: "Spread love today"

Tracey Edmonds has become synonymous with Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. The couple has dated for 11 years and Tracey was seen prominently by Deion's side at various awards, even announcing their engagement back in 2019.

Edmonds shared a touching message on her Instagram stories with the caption, "Spread love today!"

Enter caption

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Earlier this week, after the Colorado Buffaloes under Deion and his son Shedeur won 2-0 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Edmonds took to Instagram to congratulate them:

“Congrats Coach Prime Deion Sanders and [Colorado Buffaloes] on another amazing win.”

Tracey Edmonds' background

Tracey Edmonds was the host of the TV show "Extra" between 2014 and 2017, for which she won an Emmy.

She owns Edmonds Entertainment Group, is the CEO of Alrightnow.com., and is on the national board of directors for the Producers Guild of America.

She is also known for being married to musician Kenneth Edmonds, also known as Babyface, in 1992. She divorced Kenneth in 2005 and shares two kids with him.

The two co-own the production company Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc. and co-parent their sons.

In 2008, she got married to popular actor and comedian Eddie Murphy on a private island off Bora Bora in French Polynesia but only to get divorced a fortnight later making for one of the shortest celebrity marriages.

Tracey met Deion in 2012 when he attended the premier of a movie that she was producing.

Sanders described their meeting to PEOPLE.

"It was a blessing for my life," Sanders said, “Classy, professional and a real woman. I mean what she does, I don't take for granted whatsoever, and the shows that she chooses to produce, they're meaningful, they have substance, they're informative and challenging, and I love that about it."

Babyface shared on Oprah how much respect he has for Deion due to an incident that happened just after he had started dating Tracey.

"I knew that Deion, Mr. Prime Time, seems like a nice guy," Babyface said, "But he became a classy guy when he called me and said he didn't want to meet my children until he sat down and had lunch or breakfast with me, so he knew me before he met my children."

Edmonds was by Coach Prime's side as he recovered from several foot surgeries resulting from blood clots. The coach always took the opportunity to thank her in various Instagram posts.

The pair have been a couple for 11 years now but have never formally gotten married, even though they have been engaged since 2019.