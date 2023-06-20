In Photos: Deion Sanders' Girlfriend Tracey Edmonds: A glimpse into Colorado HC personal life amidst personal tribulations

Deion Sanders is currently facing one of the toughest times in his entire lifetime. The Colorado head coach is facing the risk of having his left foot amputated. This is a result of circulation issues caused by blood clots, which made him lose two toes in 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys legend took over the reign at Colorado after the program’s disappointing 1-11 season in 2022. After what has been a massive overhaul of the program’s roster through the transfer portal, all eyes are on Sanders and his team in the upcoming season.

His health condition is not expected to have a significant impact on his coaching career. The former cornerback has also had the support of his girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds. This is something very important at a time when Sanders has been confronted with a sobering reality check.

Profile of Deion Sanders' girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds

Tracey Edmonds is a notable businesswoman, television producer, and media personality. She is the founder and CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc and Alrightnow.com. She has previously served as a co-host on the popular television show, Extra.

She has established herself as a prolific creator and producer, working across various mediums such as television, film, music, and digital media. She has successfully developed and produced numerous projects in these areas, showcasing her versatility in the entertainment industry.

TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom 🏽 Deion Sanders shared this lengthy message thanking his girlfriend Tracey Edmonds for being his “ride or die” after recently undergoing foot surgery Roommates, let's pray Coach Prime has a speedy recovery Deion Sanders shared this lengthy message thanking his girlfriend Tracey Edmonds for being his “ride or die” after recently undergoing foot surgery Roommates, let's pray Coach Prime has a speedy recovery❤️ 🙏🏽 https://t.co/EJsFtk0jCr

Edmonds first met Sanders at a gathering held for a film that she had played a part in producing. Following this initial encounter, they had a subsequent meeting to discuss an idea for a reality show. This meeting served as the catalyst for their romantic relationship.

The two have previously been in high-profile marriages which ended in divorce. However, they have been able to establish a connection in their relationship that has kept them together for over a decade. Even though they are not legally married, the close bond between the two is evident.

A heartfelt message from Tracey Edmonds

Just a few days ago, Deion Sanders took to his Instagram account to deliver a devastating update to his fans. Following a significant surgery aimed at saving his foot last year, Sanders has been confronted with a distressing reality regarding his persistent foot injury.

He has received news from his medical team that there is a possibility of having to undergo a complete amputation of his left foot. However, Tracey Edmonds inked a heartfelt message of support to the Colorado head coach in the comment section.

“I’m ALWAYS praying for you and seeking information on alternative options. Please remember your health comes before everything! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️”

Tracey Edmonds is the third known woman the former cornerback has had a romantic relationship with. The Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer has previously been married twice before he began dating Tracey Edmonds in 2012.

