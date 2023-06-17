Colorado HC Deion Sanders may have his left foot amputated: The dire warning given from the orthopedic surgeon to Prime

The Colorado Buffaloes' head coach, Deion Sanders, could potentially be losing his left foot. Earlier this week, Sanders uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, Thee Pregame Show, where doctors told him that amputation of his left foot may be the next course of action.

Sanders was speaking to orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Hunt, vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold on the show. Jacobs said that Sanders faces the risk of not just losing another toe, but “he could lose the foot.”

There is a lack of blood circulation in Sanders' foot to the point where he already has had two of his toes amputated in 2021. He spoke about not having any feeling in the bottom of his foot and added that he understands the risks it could pose.

Below is the full video of Sanders' conversations.

Can head coach Deion Sanders figure out how to correct the Colorado Buffaloes?

The Colorado Buffaloes did not have a good season, as they failed to reach .500 last season for the first time since 2016. They hit rock bottom with a putrid 1-11 season and decided to hire Jackson State coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as their new head coach.

Sanders has been able to do well as he began his coaching career in 2020 and went 27-6 in three years, including winning back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference Championships before leaving for the Buffaloes.

He has a way of turning things around and got a record number of players to join him via the NCAA Transfer Portal, with only four of 22 projected starters returning from last season.

Sanders has shown the ability to attract top talent with his charisma and ability to be one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history. He also has a track record of dominating on the sidelines and showcasing the talent on his roster. His son, Shedeur, will be the starting quarterback, and having a top wide receiver with him in Travis Hunter, could be a huge plus.

With how the Pac-12 Conference looks beginning in 2024, Colorado does not have the attractiveness of Los Angeles or New York. However, being coached by "Prime Time" Deion Sanders could turn things around for them, especially as UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans are no longer in the fray.

Sanders may not make the Colorado Buffaloes a national championship contender in his first year, but they will definitely show massive improvement.

