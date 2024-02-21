WATCH: Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, once recreated dad's iconic "high step" run during his high school days

It's throwback time with Deion Sanders and his son Shilo Sanders back from their high school days at Trinity Christian, Texas. Coach Prime was an offensive coordinator at the school from 2017 to 2020, where his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, attended to play under their father.

In a game against the Florida ABM High, Shilo Sanders imitated his dad's iconic run.

The play started just ahead of the 10-yard line, deep in Trinity's half, when Shilo grabbed the football and made a dash for the end zone. He succeeded in scoring a touchdown as he just flew off the gridiron.

However, the moment just before the endzone caught everyone's attention. Shilo recreated Deion Sanders' "high-step" run just before reaching the end zone.

Even the commentator was delighted by the move from Shilo.

Coach Prime's sons have come a long way from Trinity Christian and are now trying to prove their mettle in college football, playing for the Colorado Buffaloes. The duo plans to enter the NFL draft in 2025.

Shilo Sanders timed his mother Pilar Sanders during shopping

In a video from last April, Shilo Sanders decided to challenge his mother, Pilar Sanders, to a shopping spree with a unique twist and an added layer of difficulty. The playful banter unfolded as Shilo remarked,

"Get what you want under five dollars. [Laughter] If you take less than five minutes, then you can definitely get whatever you want, but if you take long, then it goes down and down the limit."

Pilar, confident in her shopping skills, accepted the challenge and humorously expressed her need for a new blow dryer. Shilo, with a mischievous grin, joked about the potential cost, exclaiming,

"Oh, that's saying almost $200 right now. I'm sorry."

Despite the amusing exchange, Pilar was delighted with the eyeshadows she received from her son's shopping spree, and Shilo kept the exact prices a secret in the video. The vlog, featuring this lighthearted mother-son shopping adventure, garnered over a million views.

