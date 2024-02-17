PHOTO: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders goes down memory lane reminiscing old pictures of brothers Shilo and Bucky

Coach Prime's eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, enjoys her share of headlines. This time, she made the news not because of a 'he said, she said' scenario but rather an adorable gesture.

Going down memory lane, Deiondra posted an old picture of her brothers, Shilo Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. Both Shilo and Bucky [as Deion Jr. is fondly called] are seen wearing "Well Off Forever" merchandise t-shirts while enjoying their ride on a hoverboard.

Screenshot via Instagram

Deiondra Sanders hails Shedeur Sanders as Colorado QB breaks into EA’s highest-rated players

Deiondra Sanders is buzzing with excitement over the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 release. She recently shared 247Sports' acknowledgement of her brother, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who made it to the projected list of the game's 10 highest-rated players.

Screenshot via Instagram

Shedeur Sanders has not left the headlines since he made his debut for the Colorado Buffaloes under the guidance of his father and Pro Football Hall of Famer – Deion Sanders. Now, he’s dominating the virtual gaming realm, too.

There are speculations about him potentially gracing the cover of the College Football 25 video game. Blue Blood Bias reported the likelihood of Sanders becoming the cover athlete, considering his impactful debut season with the Buffaloes.

Expand Tweet

With an impressive 69.3% pass completion, 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and a 151.7 rating, Shedeur has captured the attention of football enthusiasts across the country. He has already announced that he and his brother, Shilo Sanders, will declare for the NFL draft in 2025.

