Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, shared some snaps of his adventure on ice on Instagram on Saturday. The Colorado Buffaloes safety used his time off the field to hone his skiing skills in the mountains of Colorado. It prompted his sister, Deiondra Sanders, to ask a pertinent question to her younger brother.

Wearing a red ski suit with a black helmet with ski goggles, Shilo glided through the white Colorado snow effortlessly. He also had the company of a friend who is a professional in the sport. Looking at the visuals, it isn't difficult to say that the youngest son of Coach Prime could have chosen this sport over football and still made it big.

Here are the snaps shared by Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, from his skiing adventures in the snow-capped mountains.

While he got a lot of compliments from all around for his skill, the most important question came from his oldest sibling, Deiondra Sanders. She slid into the comments of the post to ask when her brother would take her skiing with him.

“Dang when u gone take me lol,” Sanders wrote.

Deiondra Sanders' comments on Shilo's IG post.

Deiondra also complimented Shilo on his skiing skills. The bond between the two siblings was evident in the interaction. Fans would love to see both of them enjoying themselves in the snow together and Shilo passing his skills to his sister.

Before Shilo Sanders, his brother, Shedeur Sanders, took his new offensive linemen out in the snow

Shilo Sanders enjoyed his day out in the snow, but days before that, his brother, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, took his two new protectors, Jordan Seaton and Justin Mayers, on a snowy adventure of their own. Mayers shared snippets of their trip, saying that he had to switch up the climate.

The trip garnered quite the attention of social media, including Shedeur's father and coach, Deion Sanders. He sent a message to the trio, asking the big fellows to stand up. The Sanders clan is enjoying the cold climate of Colorado and looks to have settled well.

