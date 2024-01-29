Deion Sanders’ Colorado crew is enjoying some time off in the offseason. But they still aren't away from the watchful eyes of their head coach. Coach Prime gave his reaction to the icy adventures of the trio of quarterback son Shedeur Sanders, and offensive linemen Justin Mayers and Jordan Seaton.

It started when Mayers shared some snaps on Instagram of their trip to the icy mountains of Colorado. The trio enjoyed their time in the snow and it might have also helped Mayers and Seaton acclimatize themselves to the cold climate.

“Had to switch up the climate,” Mayers wrote in the caption of the post.

Deion Sanders was quick to react to the post his own unique style of one-liners.

“Big fellows stand up,” Coach Prime wrote in the comments.

Coach Prime's comment on the post.

This isn't the first time that the trio has been seen on an outing together. Recently, Shedeur took his new protectors shopping where they bought some homeware for their life in Boulder.

A look back at the 2023 season’s gaping holes in Deion Sanders' Colorado

While Deion Sanders tried to create a great team through the transfer portal when he took over the Buffaloes, it still wasn't enough. It wasn't for a lack of trying, though, as Coach Prime literally overhauled almost the entire roster that he inherited. Still, the performance of the offensive line left a lot to be desired.

The season ended with just four wins for Colorado, and even Sanders admitted that they need to get better protection for their QB Shedeur Sanders. He was sacked at least four times every game, with the total number of sacks going as high as 52 in 12 games. Even the fans pointed it out after almost every game.

