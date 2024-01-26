WATCH: Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders helps Colorado recruits Justin Mayers and Jordan Seaton shop for houseware

Shedeur Sanders is taking care of the new Colorado recruits this offseason. He took to Instagram to share the snippets of his shopping spree with Justin Mayers and Jordan Seaton. The trio went to shop for homeware for the new arrivals in Boulder.

Mayers and Seaton recently joined Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes to fill the holes that held back the team in the 2023 season. While Mayers came in through the transfer portal from the UTEP Miners, Seaton is a recruit who will start his college football career in Boulder.

Here is the video shared by the Colorado Buffaloes QB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Boys are at different stages of their lives. Yeah, he goes shopping for houseware man,” Sanders can be heard saying in the video.

Expand Tweet

Seaton is a five-star recruit from the IMG Academy who is a unanimous top-ranked tackle in the class of 2024. The offensive tackle helped his high school team to a 10-0 record in his senior year.

Mayers started every game for the UTEP Miners in the last two seasons and allowed just one sack in 402 pass attempts. Both the recruits will be a huge upgrade to the Buffaloes’ offensive line that faced criticism throughout the 2023 season.

Also read: $4.8 million NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders drops subtle hint at bagging Lamborghini Urus worth $237,848 in latest IG post

Deion Sanders’ plan to protect Shedeur Sanders after offensive line failures in 2023

Deion Sanders came into the Buffaloes setup with high hopes and aspirations. But his team was held up due to their leaky offensive line that hindered Shedeur Sanders’ play and left him susceptible to injury. Coach Prime has already indicated that his QB needs better protection.

“We gonna protect Shedeur you do know that. I’m not only his coach but I’m his daddy, right? You do know it hurt my heart to see my son out there getting beat down every darn game. But that’s my son. So I gotta do what I gotta do to make sure he’s straight,” Sanders said on Coach Reed Live.

Apart from Seaton and Mayers, Coach Prime has also landed Khalil Benson, Tyler Johnson and Yakiri Walker through the transfer portal. It remains to be seen how effective the new-look offensive line would be in protecting their quarterback.

Also read: “Need do it big this year”: $4.8 million valued Shedeur Sanders finally breaks silence on why he ditched NFL for Colorado return