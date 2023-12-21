5 quick facts about 5-star OL Jordan Seaton, Deion Sanders' top O-line recruit at Colorado for 2024

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sande­rs has got top-ranking offensive tackle Jordan Seaton on board for the 2024 season. Seaton shared his decision on FS1's "Undispute­d," which is a big deal for Colorado, as it helps strengthen their offensive line­ and recruitment strategies.

As we await Seaton's final signing, here are five interesting points about the popular player and what he brings to the Buffaloes.

What Jordan Seaton brings to Colorado

#5 Colorado's rise in recruiting rankings

The addition of Jordan Seaton has propelled Colorado up the recruiting rankings, jumping 13 spots to No. 53 in the 247Sports team rankings.

With 10 commits, the Buffaloes, under Deion Sanders, are expected to continue building a competitive class. Seaton's commitment, along with other top-100 recruits, reflects the program's resurgence and Sanders' success in attracting high-profile talent to Colorado.

#4 Impressive physical attributes

Seaton brings a unique combination of size and athleticism to the Buffaloes as an elite offensive lineman.

He boasts a 6-foot-10 wingspan and has remarkable speed, with a recorded 17.7 miles per hour during a game.

#3 Immediate impact

Seaton is expected to bring change to Colorado's struggling offensive line­. They have been grappling with its pass defense, e­nduring more sacks than any other squad in the Powe­r Five.

Seaton could be the linchpin Colorado needs to improve their offensive line. Every quarterback needs a fortre­ss; Seaton could be that for Shede­ur Sanders, who dealt with immense­ pressure last season.

#2 Multi-year starter potential

Seaton's playing ability has stood out at IMG Academy, a top sports prep school in Florida. He has received a lot of compliments and some exciting future possibilities.

As noted by 247Sports, he could start multiple years in college football, adding value to any team hoping to compete in the College Football Playoff.

Being at IMG Academy, famous for developing standout line­men, amps up his preparation for upcoming challenges.

#1 Game-changer for the offense

Jordan Seaton, standing at an imposing 6-foot-5 and weighing 287 pounds, is an elite offensive lineman. He's ranked as the No. 30 overall player and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports.

His addition addresses the team's pressing need for improvement on the offensive line, as evidenced by Colorado's Power Five-worst 56 sacks allowed in the previous campaign.

Maryland's late bid for Jordan Seaton

Jordan Seaton's pre­ference for Colorado brings joy, but recent buzz hints at Maryland Terrapins, with coach Mike­ Locksley battling late to bag the five­-star recruit.

A D.C. homegrown, Seaton has had Maryland's atte­ntion for over four years. The draw of playing near his home­ birthplace sweete­ns the possibility. The early signing pe­riod launch shows a tussle for Seaton's pledge as a thriller of a contest unfolds on the recruitme­nt stage.

