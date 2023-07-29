Paul Finebaum has always predicted the fall of the Pac-12 since the exit of USC and UCLA. However, after it was revealed that Colorado will also be departing the conference in 2024, the ESPN analyst is confident that the conference has no future in the 'Power Five'.

After months of speculations on a potential return to the Big 12, the Colorado Board of Regents unanimously voted in favor of the realignment on Thursday. This immediately placed the Pac-12 future in further doubt with only nine teams left going into 2024.

Paul Finebaum continues to reiterate his long-term opinion about the conference's future. The college football analyst believes the Pac-12 is dead with the exit of Deion Sanders' Colorado and there seems to be no route for redemption for the conference.

“You may as well administer the Pac-12 its last rites. I mean, it’s over. And I’m not talking about this year. I’m talking about next year when they lose USC when Deion goes to the Big 12. There’s really nothing left...”

Pac-12 is, without a doubt, one of the top leagues in college football. However, Finebaum said the conference has lost its relevance and he no longer considers it among the Power Five conferences. He also commented on the possibility of more teams taking the exit door.

“This league has no longer any relevance on the national stage without USC and losing Colorado, and by the way, they may lose more. So they can continue playing football – good for them, but they will no longer be a Power Five conference in my opinion.”

Paul Finebaum earlier predicted a Pac-12 collapse before 2026

Speaking on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning podcast in June, Paul Finebaum maintained his position on the impending collapse of the Pac-12. Asked on the show if the Pac-12 will still be around in 2026, Finebaum said:

“I don’t believe so. I don’t know how it can, Greg. Because it’s — the situation is so fragile right now. The leadership is better than it was. It’s still not very good.

“And, you know, I think you give the new commissioner, George Kliavkoff a pass because maybe a year, a year and a half ago, his predecessor literally ran this thing into the ground. But he’s had enough time and I think, so far, you have to give him a failing grade.”

With the exit of Colorado from the Pac-12, Paul Finebaum's prediction might actually come true. The conference continues to face an existential threat as it struggles to secure a new media deal. We wait to see what becomes of the conference in the future.